Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$123.85 and last traded at C$124.36. 35,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 48,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.56.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.82.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the returns of large-, mid-, small- and micro-capitalization stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.