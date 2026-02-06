Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.56 Per Share

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 3.3% increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Cigna Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cigna Group to earn $33.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NYSE:CI opened at $293.16 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.96.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

