Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 2.4% increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Power Integrations Stock Down 5.7%

Power Integrations stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 4.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 575,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,746,062.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $34,915.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,765.60. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $977,212. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Featured Stories

