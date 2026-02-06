Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. Approximately 842,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.1%

About Sandstorm Gold

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44.

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.