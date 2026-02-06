Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. Approximately 842,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.1%
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.
