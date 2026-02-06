APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Receives $43.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.2381.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on APi Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

APi Group stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.70.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. This represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in APi Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 116,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

