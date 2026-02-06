McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.50 and traded as high as GBX 154.80. McBride shares last traded at GBX 154, with a volume of 1,967,501 shares trading hands.

Here are the key news stories impacting McBride this week:

Positive Sentiment: McBride to host investor webinar on 26 February after interim results — the webinar offers management a chance to explain interim performance, outlook and answer questions, which can prompt upward re-rating if guidance or commentary is constructive. McBride to Host Investor Webinar Following Interim Results

McBride to host investor webinar on 26 February after interim results — the webinar offers management a chance to explain interim performance, outlook and answer questions, which can prompt upward re-rating if guidance or commentary is constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple sports headlines reference players named McBride (Miles/“Deuce” McBride injuries, Trey McBride record). These are athlete stories and do not relate to McBride plc’s operations or fundamentals, so they are unlikely to affect the stock. Example: Knicks’ Miles “Deuce” McBride injury reports. Report: Knicks’ Deuce McBride to miss considerable time

Multiple sports headlines reference players named McBride (Miles/“Deuce” McBride injuries, Trey McBride record). These are athlete stories and do not relate to McBride plc’s operations or fundamentals, so they are unlikely to affect the stock. Example: Knicks’ Miles “Deuce” McBride injury reports. Neutral Sentiment: Trey McBride NFL coverage (single‑season tight end receptions record) is also unrelated to the company. Trey McBride record article

Trey McBride NFL coverage (single‑season tight end receptions record) is also unrelated to the company. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals to watch: McBride plc carries high leverage (debt-to-equity ~222) and tight liquidity metrics (quick ratio ~0.54, current ratio ~0.92). These factors increase sensitivity to weaker trading and mean investor scrutiny of interim results and management guidance will be high.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.

McBride Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.50.

McBride declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

McBride Company Profile

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end‑to‑end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

