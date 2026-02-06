Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$27.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOY. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.63.

TSE:TOY opened at C$19.20 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$18.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter. Spin Master had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

