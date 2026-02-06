Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

Shares of TER opened at $271.13 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teradyne by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and forward guidance materially beat expectations: revenue accelerated ~43–45% YoY, margins expanded and management guided a very strong AI-driven outlook, positioning AI/data‑center demand as the main growth engine. This is the core driver behind buying interest. Teradyne reports Q4 revenue

Northland Securities reiterated a “Market Perform” rating with a $270 target (near current levels) — the note includes a mix of raises (Q1/Q2/FY2026) and cuts (Q3/Q4), so it’s a mixed signal that may temper some upside even as models get re‑weighted. Negative Sentiment: Analyst revisions from Northland show downward tweaks to later 2026 quarters (Q3/Q4), introducing some timing risk to the beat‑and‑raise narrative; investors may reprice if those mid‑to‑late year dips persist.

Analyst revisions from Northland show downward tweaks to later 2026 quarters (Q3/Q4), introducing some timing risk to the beat‑and‑raise narrative; investors may reprice if those mid‑to‑late year dips persist. Negative Sentiment: MarketBeat and other commentary flag valuation and positioning risks — heavy institutional ownership and elevated multiples leave TER vulnerable to profit‑taking or a corrective re‑rating if growth expectations slip. Teradyne Inc: Sky’s the Limit

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

