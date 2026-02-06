News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares $0.10 Dividend

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

News has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect News to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of News stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.