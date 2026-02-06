Corning (NYSE:GLW) SVP Li Fang Sells 9,797 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Corning Stock Up 2.7%
NYSE GLW opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
