Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $833.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.