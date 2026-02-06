FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

FCFS opened at $185.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 target price on FirstCash in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

