Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 105.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $311.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

