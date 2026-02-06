State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 2,262 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $382.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

