Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,613,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after purchasing an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 24.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,926,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,585,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial set a $265.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

