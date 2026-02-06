Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $3.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.6667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Century Casinos Stock Down 1.3%

CNTY stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 165.48% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98,724 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.

In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

