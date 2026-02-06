SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head to Head Comparison

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and SuperGroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.47 -$28.74 million ($0.16) -27.50 SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than SuperGroup.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stitch Fix and SuperGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 4 1 0 2.00 SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than SuperGroup.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and SuperGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -2.23% -14.38% -5.88% SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats SuperGroup on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SuperGroup

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

