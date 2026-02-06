B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.20 and traded as high as C$6.76. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 6,736,078 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

B2Gold Trading Down 6.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Featured Articles

