Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,894.98 and traded as high as GBX 2,240. Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,235, with a volume of 29,064 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RAT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,050 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,084.25.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RAT

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.6%

About Rathbones Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,993.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,894.98.

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.