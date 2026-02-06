Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.71 and traded as high as C$25.20. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 371,639 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$187.30 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Read More

