John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.17. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 12,470 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 247,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income coupled with the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial. The fund’s investment objective emphasizes total return, balancing dividend and option premium income with equity market participation.

The fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.