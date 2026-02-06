John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.17. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 12,470 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
The John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income coupled with the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial. The fund’s investment objective emphasizes total return, balancing dividend and option premium income with equity market participation.
The fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S.
