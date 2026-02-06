Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research – February 3rd

Nutrien, Mosaic, CF Industries, CVR Energy, and ICL Group are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizers and other crop nutrients, giving investors exposure to the agricultural inputs sector. Their performance tends to track farming economics and commodity cycles—sensitive to crop prices, global food demand, input costs (like natural gas and phosphate), seasonality, and regulatory or environmental risks—so investors treat them as cyclical, commodity-linked investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

ICL Group (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

