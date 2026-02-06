Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Issues Earnings Results

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.77 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARC stock opened at GBX 82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.72. Arcontech Group has a one year low of GBX 73 and a one year high of GBX 115. The company has a market cap of £11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Arcontech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.