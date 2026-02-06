Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Issues Earnings Results

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.77 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%.
Arcontech Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARC stock opened at GBX 82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.72. Arcontech Group has a one year low of GBX 73 and a one year high of GBX 115. The company has a market cap of £11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.46.
Arcontech Group Company Profile
