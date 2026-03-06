Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.19 and last traded at $58.35. 8,752,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 11,077,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Oklo Stock Down 5.9%

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,944,726 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,389. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

