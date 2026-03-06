Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.13. 59,789,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 70,903,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

