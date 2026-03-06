Insider Selling: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,094,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,962,214. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JOE stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. 367,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.30. St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.52%.The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Nitor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,866,000 after purchasing an additional 179,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 54.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 144,121 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 121,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

