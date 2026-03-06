VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 489 and last traded at GBX 489. 197,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 485,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of £590.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 473.75.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects. Investments are selected to target growth on the basis of the best risk-adjusted rates of return.

VOF’s objective is to achieve medium to long-term returns through investment in assets either in Vietnam or in companies with a substantial majority of their assets, operations, revenues or income in, or derived from, Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.