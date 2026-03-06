ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,405.55 and last traded at $1,399.37. 1,431,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,933,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,360.94.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Get ASML alerts:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven EUV demand is rising and ASML’s revenue mix is shifting away from China toward South Korea and Taiwan, supporting medium‑term sales of high‑margin tools. ASML’s Revenue Mix is Changing

AI-driven EUV demand is rising and ASML’s revenue mix is shifting away from China toward South Korea and Taiwan, supporting medium‑term sales of high‑margin tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support remains: UBS and other firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings and multi‑hundred‑dollar price targets, which can cushion selloffs and underpin medium‑term upside. ASML Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Wall Street support remains: UBS and other firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings and multi‑hundred‑dollar price targets, which can cushion selloffs and underpin medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators note ASML’s unique moat in EUV lithography and technical support near the 50‑day moving average, suggesting potential buying interest on dips. ASML on MarketBeat

Analysts and market commentators note ASML’s unique moat in EUV lithography and technical support near the 50‑day moving average, suggesting potential buying interest on dips. Neutral Sentiment: Retail/institutional flow data are mixed: reports show both large additions and sizable reductions by different funds — a sign of divergent positioning rather than a clear directional signal. (No single article linked)

Retail/institutional flow data are mixed: reports show both large additions and sizable reductions by different funds — a sign of divergent positioning rather than a clear directional signal. (No single article linked) Neutral Sentiment: Some short‑interest data in feeds appear inconsistent or non‑directional (reported as zero), so short‑squeeze risk looks immaterial based on available figures. (No single article linked)

Some short‑interest data in feeds appear inconsistent or non‑directional (reported as zero), so short‑squeeze risk looks immaterial based on available figures. (No single article linked) Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and 2026 growth uncertainty are the primary negative drivers cited by market commentators: ASML flagged a softer quarter‑ahead revenue range, prompting analysts to trim 2026 forecasts and sparking the selloff. ASML slides 5.3% as investors weigh 2026 growth uncertainty and guidance concerns

Near‑term guidance and 2026 growth uncertainty are the primary negative drivers cited by market commentators: ASML flagged a softer quarter‑ahead revenue range, prompting analysts to trim 2026 forecasts and sparking the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Zacks recently cut ASML from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” reflecting increased caution among some analysts and potentially reducing near‑term buy pressure. Zacks downgrade

Zacks recently cut ASML from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” reflecting increased caution among some analysts and potentially reducing near‑term buy pressure. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and policy risks remain elevated: Chinese efforts to build domestic lithography capacity and tighter export controls/possible tariffs are modeled by investors as downside risks to forward sales and regional mix. China’s chip bosses urge policies to create ‘China’s ASML’

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a market cap of $508.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,348.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,100.37.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.