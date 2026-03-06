Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €43.10 and last traded at €43.10. Approximately 103,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.94 and its 200-day moving average is €46.67.

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment. The company offers its products under the fielmann, Optika Clarus, OPTICA & AUDIOLOGIA UNIVERSITARIA, Medical optica audicion, and SVS VISION brand names. It sells its products through digital sales, retail stores, as well as Befitting, an optical e-commerce platform.

