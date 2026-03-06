GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1508 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 0.5% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. 25,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,944. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.​

