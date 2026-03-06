GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1508 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 0.5% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. 25,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,944. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
