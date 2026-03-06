E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $266,978.38 in Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corina Granado acquired 60,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $266,978.38. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 720,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,890.31. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 3.6%

SSP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 1,401,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSP shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Key E.W. Scripps News

Here are the key news stories impacting E.W. Scripps this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership and directors buying shares — CEO Adam Symson bought 26,910 shares (~$3.69 avg) and multiple directors (Charles Barmonde, Monica Holcomb) added positions, signaling management confidence and reducing available float. Read More.

Leadership and directors buying shares — CEO Adam Symson bought 26,910 shares (~$3.69 avg) and multiple directors (Charles Barmonde, Monica Holcomb) added positions, signaling management confidence and reducing available float. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder materially increased stake — Corina S. Granado bought large blocks (260,000 shares at ~$3.91 on Mar 3 and ~70k shares at ~$4.17 on Mar 4), pushing her above the 10% threshold; that is a high-visibility vote of confidence and may tighten free float. Read More.

Major shareholder materially increased stake — Corina S. Granado bought large blocks (260,000 shares at ~$3.91 on Mar 3 and ~70k shares at ~$4.17 on Mar 4), pushing her above the 10% threshold; that is a high-visibility vote of confidence and may tighten free float. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Small strategic acquisition — Scripps agreed to buy WTVQ (Lexington, KY) for $15.8M, a targeted TV-market add that should modestly expand local ad reach and revenue potential. Read More.

Small strategic acquisition — Scripps agreed to buy WTVQ (Lexington, KY) for $15.8M, a targeted TV-market add that should modestly expand local ad reach and revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data looks effectively zero but appears noisy/rounded — the report shows no meaningful short-interest and is unlikely to be a primary driver of price action. Read More.

Short-interest data looks effectively zero but appears noisy/rounded — the report shows no meaningful short-interest and is unlikely to be a primary driver of price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a concern — the Feb. 25 quarter missed EPS expectations (reported ($0.06) vs. $0.46 expected) and showed negative margins/ROE; sustained upside depends on margin recovery and execution. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 67.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

