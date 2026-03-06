MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) CTO Sells $31,020.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 393,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,742.86. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $87,720.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $38,850.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $39,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $161,880.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE MAX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 636,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

