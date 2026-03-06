ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.98. 32,788,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 44,766,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412 in the last 90 days. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,921 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $20,497,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,487,849 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 263.4% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 51,678 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

