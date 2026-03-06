Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $408.33 and last traded at $405.94. Approximately 67,204,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 61,507,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.74 and a 200 day moving average of $422.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

