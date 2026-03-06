Insider Buying: Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) Director Leigh-Alexandra Basha purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $36,576. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CBNA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

