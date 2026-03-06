Insider Selling: Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,366 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $17,621.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,956 shares in the company, valued at $902,432.40. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $938.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrodinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrodinger by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Schrodinger by 212.4% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrodinger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Schrodinger this week:

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.