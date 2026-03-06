Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €29.18 and last traded at €30.18. Approximately 173,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

