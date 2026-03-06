QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) versus Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Financial Analysis

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nexeon Medsystems and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nexeon Medsystems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 0.00 QT Imaging 2 0 1 0 1.67

Given Nexeon Medsystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexeon Medsystems is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging -111.40% N/A -144.16%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 6.98, meaning that its share price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and QT Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging $18.92 million 3.78 -$21.08 million ($2.19) -2.74

Nexeon Medsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QT Imaging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexeon Medsystems beats QT Imaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon Medsystems

(Get Free Report)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeon Medsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeon Medsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.