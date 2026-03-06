Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 14,581 Shares of Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 16,602,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.73. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Mizuho issued a neutral rating on QURE, keeping some analyst coverage tepid rather than bullish. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A senior FDA official publicly called uniQure’s Huntington’s disease therapy unsuccessful and defended the agency’s call for a new randomized, placebo‑controlled study — a move that raises the likelihood of delays and additional trials before any BLA. Read More.

A senior FDA official publicly called uniQure’s Huntington’s disease therapy unsuccessful and defended the agency’s call for a new randomized, placebo‑controlled study — a move that raises the likelihood of delays and additional trials before any BLA. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad media coverage amplifies regulatory risk: multiple outlets (WSJ, CNBC, FierceBiotech, BioSpace) report public rebukes from FDA/HHS and intensifying back‑and‑forth with uniQure — increasing reputational and approval uncertainty. Read More.

Broad media coverage amplifies regulatory risk: multiple outlets (WSJ, CNBC, FierceBiotech, BioSpace) report public rebukes from FDA/HHS and intensifying back‑and‑forth with uniQure — increasing reputational and approval uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Numerous class‑action and shareholder‑lawsuit notices filed and circulated by law firms (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026) — these raise potential legal liability, management distraction, and ongoing downward pressure on the share price. Read More.

Numerous class‑action and shareholder‑lawsuit notices filed and circulated by law firms (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026) — these raise potential legal liability, management distraction, and ongoing downward pressure on the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions have turned negative: Chardan cut its price target and other outlets report pessimistic forecasts (Goldman Sachs coverage noted), contributing to recent downgrades and reduced sell‑side enthusiasm. Read More.

Analyst actions have turned negative: Chardan cut its price target and other outlets report pessimistic forecasts (Goldman Sachs coverage noted), contributing to recent downgrades and reduced sell‑side enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares on March 4 at ~$9.06 — the CEO, CFO and other insiders reduced holdings by low single‑digit to ~5% amounts. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More.

Multiple insiders (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares on March 4 at ~$9.06 — the CEO, CFO and other insiders reduced holdings by low single‑digit to ~5% amounts. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market even though insiders still hold large positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price shock: Zacks and other outlets report the stock plunged ~32% in a week after the FDA said AMT‑130 Phase I/II data are insufficient as primary evidence for a marketing application — underscores how quickly regulatory comments can swing valuation. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

