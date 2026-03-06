Charles Collier Sells 1,715 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $163,902.55.
Roku Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.53. 3,990,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,393. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.37 and a beta of 1.98.
Key Stories Impacting Roku
Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Roku rolled out “Roklue,” an interactive, gamified discovery feature (launched around the Oscars) designed to drive session time and steer viewers to new shows — a direct play to boost ad impressions and subscriptions. Roku Gamifies Movies and TV Show Lineup With Launch of ‘Roklue’
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlight Roku’s shift to profitability, record free cash flow and raised 2026 revenue targets (~$5.5B), which underpin upward estimate revisions and buy-side interest. ROKU Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average
- Positive Sentiment: ROKU has crossed above its 200‑day moving average — a technical signal that can attract momentum traders and supports the current rally. Zacks: Roku Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average
- Positive Sentiment: Feature improvements — Roku added a requested Search tool to its Live TV Guide and other discovery tools that should increase FAST engagement and ad monetization over time. Roku finally rolls out Search tool within the Live TV Guide users requested
- Neutral Sentiment: Device discounts (e.g., Roku Stick and a Hisense Roku TV on sale) can boost activations and platform scale but may compress near-term hardware margins — net effect depends on conversion to ads/subs. Hisense 32-Inch Smart Roku TV Drops Under $100
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage and “is it a buy?” pieces reflect growing optimism but also highlight valuation/execution questions; consensus still skews to Moderate Buy with a mid‑$120s target. Is Roku (ROKU) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach: CFO Dan Jedda will speak at Deutsche Bank’s Media/Internet conference next week — could provide incremental color but typically moves the stock only if new guidance or metrics are disclosed. Roku CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple insiders (SVP, director, CAO and others) disclosed sales totaling several thousand shares at ~$95–$100. While possibly routine, clustered sales can create short‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Insider Form 4 Filings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roku by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 339,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 164,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.
At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- The biggest story of 2026 (free access)
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- This makes me furious
- $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.