Charles Collier Sells 1,715 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Charles Collier sold 1,715 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $163,902.55.

Roku Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.53. 3,990,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,393. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roku by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 339,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 164,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.