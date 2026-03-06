Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.63. 6,125,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,162,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,517.09. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $3,756,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,081,069.60. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,726 shares of company stock worth $164,208,389 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Oklo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Oklo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

