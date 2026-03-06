Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of -66.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,401. Clarus has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Clarus last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.67 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

