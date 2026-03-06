Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from $68.00.

3/2/2026 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by Piper Sandler from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from $71.00.

3/2/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Restaurant Brands International was given a new $82.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/13/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/7/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $778,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 476,126 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,266.26. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $311,693.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,509.51. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

