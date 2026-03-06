Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.6905 and last traded at $0.6920. Approximately 29,562,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 71,607,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7371.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVLT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,911,684.88. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,762,423 shares of company stock worth $31,515,922. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

