BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.25. 69,166,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 65,284,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Positive Sentiment: BigBear.ai sharply reduced its debt (reported ~90% cut) and now holds record cash levels, improving the balance sheet and lowering near-term financing risk; the company also completed acquisitions to broaden its AI offerings and is pushing into the Middle East for public‑sector and national‑security work. Read More.

Defense spending tailwinds and renewed institutional interest (MarketBeat notes "smart money" quietly buying after mixed results) may support multiple‑quarter revenue recovery if contract wins materialize. Read More.

Analysts remain active and divided: HC Wainwright keeps a Buy rating with a $6 target (but trimmed some FY estimates), while Northland made mixed EPS revisions — small upward moves in some quarters and cuts in others. These differing views create short‑term volatility around guidance and results. Read More.

Q4 revenue missed expectations and management flagged contract volatility — revenue down significantly year‑over‑year — which raises near‑term growth uncertainty and pressure on multiples. Read More.

Execution risk flagged by analysts: Seeking Alpha pieces highlight that defense‑AI potential is real but execution (integration of acquisitions, contract delivery, margin improvement) remains a key question for realizing revenue and profit upside. Read More.

Recent analyst downgrades and pessimistic forecasts (Cantor Fitzgerald, others) prompted a sharp intraday selloff in recent sessions, underscoring how quickly sentiment can reverse if short‑term results or guidance disappoint. Read More.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.49.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

