Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $212.53 and last traded at $213.31. Approximately 50,942,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 53,661,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

