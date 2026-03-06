Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.46. 16,956,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,555,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.6%

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,705.40. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

