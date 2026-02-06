Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.77. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMKTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is a family‐owned regional supermarket chain headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Since its founding in 1963 by Robert P. Ingle Sr., the company has grown to serve communities across the southeastern United States, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. Ingles Markets operates a full-service grocery platform, delivering a broad assortment of fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery items, deli offerings and dairy products alongside pantry staples and household essentials.

In addition to traditional grocery departments, Ingles Markets provides in-store pharmacy services and fuel centers at many of its locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.