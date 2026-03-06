Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $367.45 and last traded at $370.30. Approximately 33,621,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 35,975,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.05.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.83.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

