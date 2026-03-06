Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 9.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amprius Technologies traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 23,856,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 8,946,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMPX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amprius Technologies News Roundup

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,784. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish 2026 guidance: Amprius beat revenue and EPS expectations for Q4 (revenue $25.2M; EPS -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 est.) and issued 2026 guidance calling for ~$125M revenue and a much smaller net loss (EPS guidance -0.06 vs. consensus -0.12), signaling ~70%+ revenue growth. This is the primary catalyst for the rally. Business Wire: Q4 & Guidance

Q4 beat and bullish 2026 guidance: Amprius beat revenue and EPS expectations for Q4 (revenue $25.2M; EPS -$0.01 vs. -$0.04 est.) and issued 2026 guidance calling for ~$125M revenue and a much smaller net loss (EPS guidance -0.06 vs. consensus -0.12), signaling ~70%+ revenue growth. This is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Buy and raised its PT to $20 (from $16), and Craig Hallum raised its PT to $21 (from $17), both reflecting material upside from current levels and supporting near‑term buying interest. Benzinga: Roth MKM StreetInsider: Craig Hallum

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Buy and raised its PT to $20 (from $16), and Craig Hallum raised its PT to $21 (from $17), both reflecting material upside from current levels and supporting near‑term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Margin and profitability progress: Management reported the company’s first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, a meaningful gross‑margin improvement (to positive territory), and reduced losses — evidence the revenue ramp is translating into operating leverage. See MarketBeat’s post‑earnings analysis. MarketBeat: Hyper‑growth outlook

Margin and profitability progress: Management reported the company’s first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, a meaningful gross‑margin improvement (to positive territory), and reduced losses — evidence the revenue ramp is translating into operating leverage. See MarketBeat’s post‑earnings analysis. Neutral Sentiment: Operational/strategy updates: Company is shifting to contract manufacturing, added NDAA‑compliant suppliers (South Korea + U.S.), and highlighted defense/government opportunities — positive for addressable market but execution‑dependent. Coverage pieces and call transcripts provide details. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Transcript

Operational/strategy updates: Company is shifting to contract manufacturing, added NDAA‑compliant suppliers (South Korea + U.S.), and highlighted defense/government opportunities — positive for addressable market but execution‑dependent. Coverage pieces and call transcripts provide details. Neutral Sentiment: Derivative and volume signals: Unusually large call buying and elevated trading volume signal speculative/leveraged interest — can amplify moves in both directions. (No link)

Derivative and volume signals: Unusually large call buying and elevated trading volume signal speculative/leveraged interest — can amplify moves in both directions. (No link) Negative Sentiment: Still operating at a loss and cash burn risks: FY2025 net loss remained sizable (reported ~$44M for the year), negative net margin and negative ROE persist — the turnaround depends on sustaining the revenue ramp and margin improvements. Yahoo Finance: Post‑earnings analysis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after buying an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 9.9%

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.